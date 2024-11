Ladakh Public Holidays 2025: Complete List

The Union Territory of Ladakh has declared its public holidays for 2025. These holidays involve national days, festivals, bank holidays, and government holidays. Knowing these dates in advance will help you plan your personal and professional schedules, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable year ahead.

Here's a list of public holidays in Ladakh for 2025:

January 26: Republic Day (Sunday)

March 14: Holi/Dhuleti (Friday)

March 21: Nauroz (Friday)

March 31: Eid-ul-Fitr (End of Ramadan) (Monday)

April 1: Annual Accounts Closing (Bank Holiday) (Tuesday)

April 14: Birthday of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar (Monday)

May 12: Buddha Purnima (Monday)

June 7: Eid-ul-Azha (Feast of Sacrifice) (Saturday)

July 6: Ashoora (Sunday)

August 15: Independence Day (Friday)

September 5: Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi (Prophet's Birthday) (Friday)

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday (Thursday)

October 2: Dussehra (Thursday)

October 20: Diwali (Monday)

November 5: Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Birthday (Wednesday)

December 20: Losar (Saturday)

December 25: Christmas Day (Thursday)

