Karnataka woman takes Zomato to court over momos worth Rs 133 and this happened

Dharwad: A consumer court in Karnataka penalised the food delivery app Zomato for not delivering momos to the customer. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ordered Zomato to pay Rs 60,000 compensation to the complainant for not fulfilling the food order.

According to reports, a woman identified as Sheetal from Dharwad district had placed an order for momos on the food delivery app and paid a bill of Rs 133.25 via Google Pay. Much to her surprise, she received a message claiming her order had been delivered, however, neither the delivery agent visited her nor she received her order. She then contacted Zomato through chat and email but received no convincing reply.

Subsequently, Sheetal filed a complaint with the consumer court and sent a legal notice to the food delivery app. Responding to notice, a counsel of Zomato appeared before the court but denied the allegations. However, the court ruled in favour of the woman and said the food delivery app caused mental agony to the customer with its poor service.

“Keeping in mind these aspects we deem it proper to direct op No. 1 to pay Rs 50,000 as compensation for inconvenience and mental agony caused to the complainant and her litigation cost at Rs10,000,” the ruling stated.

