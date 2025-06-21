Karnataka’s Yoga Prodigy Ruthvi A.M. Sets World Record With Graceful Asanas

Twelve-year-old Ruthvi A.M. has taken the internet by storm with her remarkable flexibility and yoga skills.

A native of Hassan, Karnataka, Ruthvi earned a spot in the Book of World Records for performing 10 yoga asanas in just one minute. She was awarded the title on the occasion of International Yoga Day, observed annually on June 21.

Speaking to the media, Ruthvi shared that practising yoga helps her feel relaxed and enhances her focus on studies. The young yoga prodigy also expressed her dream of becoming an international yoga champion.

Reflecting on her journey, Ruthvi said she had represented Karnataka in the School Games Federation of India (SGFI) at the national level, narrowly missing a key milestone by just 1.5 marks. She has also participated in the Yoga Open State Championship and several other competitions.

Videos of Ruthvi effortlessly performing complex asanas have gone viral on social media, drawing widespread praise and admiration from netizens.