Is July 9 a Holiday? What’s Open, What’s Closed During Bharat Bandh

India will witness a massive nationwide strike on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions along with farmers' and rural workers’ organisations. Branded as Bharat Bandh, the protest is aimed at opposing the Centre’s “pro-corporate, anti-worker” policies.

Over 25 crore workers from both formal and informal sectors are expected to participate, joined by farmers and agricultural labourers from across rural India.

Bharat Bandh July 9: Schools, Banks, Offices – Holiday or Not?

Who is Supporting the Bandh?

The protest is backed by major trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, CITU, HMS, AIUTUC, SEWA, TUCC, LPF, AICCTU, and UTUC. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other rural organisations have also extended their support.

What Services Will Be Affected?

Several key sectors may face disruption:

Banking and financial services

Postal departments

Coal mining and factories

State transport services

Government departments and PSUs

While banking unions haven’t confirmed a strike independently, organisers say employees from public and cooperative banks will participate, potentially affecting branch operations, cheque clearance, and customer services.

Bharat Bandh July 9, 2025: What’s Open, What’s Closed

Schools, Offices, and Transport

Most schools, colleges, and private offices are expected to stay open. However, transport disruptions are likely due to protest marches and road blockades, especially in metro cities. Public buses, taxis, and app-based cab services may be affected, and commuters are advised to plan ahead.

Railways

There is no official railway strike, but past bandhs have seen demonstrations near railway tracks in states with strong union presence. Local train delays or disruptions are possible, and authorities are likely to deploy additional security.

Why the Protest?

Trade unions accuse the government of:

Ignoring their 17-point charter of demands

Diluting labour rights through four new labour codes

Promoting privatisation and contractual jobs

Failing to address youth unemployment and wage issues

They also raise concerns about the erosion of civil liberties, misuse of institutions, and attempts to curb dissent.

Farmer groups say economic distress is rising due to unemployment, price hikes, and cuts in welfare spending.

The organisers describe the bandh as a unified protest representing both industrial and rural India against policies they believe threaten livelihoods and democratic rights.