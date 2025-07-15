July 16 Bank Holiday: Which Banks Will Be Closed in India?

In observance of the regional festival of Harela, all banks in Uttarakhand will be closed on Wednesday, July 16. This one-day closure affects both public and private sector banks across the state, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar. While banking services will be unavailable in Uttarakhand, customers in other states can access banking facilities without any disruptions.

Impact on Banking Services

On the bank holiday, Uttarakhand customers cannot make use of branch-based services like:

Cheque deposit

Cash withdrawal

Demand draft on issuance

But mobile banking, internet banking, and UPI platforms will remain operational as usual, through which customers can conduct transactions, bill payments, and look up balances online.

Why Harela is Celebrated

Harela is a popular festival in Uttarakhand, especially in Kumaon, representing agricultural wealth, nature's harmony, and family bonding. The festival includes sowing seeds and the joy of greens sprouting and later are cut and utilized as a blessing symbol. The festival is an intrinsic part of the state's tradition and is also celebrated in certain areas of Himachal Pradesh.

Other Bank Holidays in July

After the Harela festival in Uttarakhand, the other local holidays will be celebrated in July:

July 17: Meghalaya (U Tirot Singh's death anniversary)

July 19: Tripura (Ker Puja)

July 20: Sunday (normal weekly holiday)

July 26: Fourth Saturday (bank holiday)

July 27: Sunday (normal weekly holiday)

July 28: Sikkim (Drukpa Chhe-ji festival)

Plan for Urgent Banking Needs

Customers who have immediate banking needs are encouraged to do their business ahead of time, particularly if they need personal services. Although digital banking services will still be accessible, customers who need branch services should schedule accordingly in case there is an interruption.

In short, the July 16 Uttarakhand bank holiday is a one-day holiday for the observance of Harela, and customers can prepare in advance to reduce inconvenience in their banking operations. Digital banking services will run as usual, giving customers uninterrupted access to banking facilities.

Also read: July 15 Schools Holiday in Jharkhand; Holiday likely tomorrow!