Indian Govt Prohibits AI Tools ChatGPT, DeepSeek in Official Systems to Safeguard Data

New Delhi, February 5, 2025: The Indian Ministry of Finance has issued an advisory prohibiting the use of AI tools, including ChatGPT and DeepSeek, in official government systems. The decision, effective from January 29, 2025, aims to bolster data security and protect confidential government documents from potential cyber threats.

Why the Ban?

The advisory highlights concerns that AI applications process user inputs through external servers, raising the risk of data leaks and breaches of sensitive government information. Similar measures have been implemented in countries like Australia and Italy, where governments have restricted AI tools due to cybersecurity concerns. By following suit, India seeks to mitigate the risks posed by AI-powered applications in handling official data.

Coinciding with OpenAI CEO’s Visit

Interestingly, the ban coincides with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s scheduled visit to India. Altman is expected to meet with key government officials, including IT Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss AI’s role in India’s digital future. The move to restrict AI tools in government operations underscores the administration’s focus on strengthening data security regulations.

Strict Regulations on AI Use

Under the new directive, government employees are strictly prohibited from using AI tools on official computers and devices. While the advisory does not explicitly clarify if AI applications can be used on personal devices for work-related tasks, the emphasis remains on prioritizing cybersecurity over convenience.

Balancing AI Innovation and Security

As AI technology continues to shape modern workplaces, the Indian government’s decision has ignited discussions on the balance between technological innovation and data protection. With the rising adoption of AI tools across industries, ensuring robust cybersecurity measures remains a top priority for government agencies.