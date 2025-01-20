Free Phone and Sim Scam: Bengaluru Man Loses 2.8 Crore to Cyber Fraudsters

A shocking case of cyber fraud has emerged from Bengaluru, where scammers managed to steal a staggering Rs 2.8 crore from a victim after sending him a free smartphone and SIM card. The fraudsters initially contacted the victim via WhatsApp, posing as representatives from Citibank, and convinced him to switch his SIM card to one they provided. Unfortunately, as soon as the victim set up the new phone, the scammers drained his bank account.

According to the reports, the incident began in November 2024 when a 60-year-old man received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number. The caller, claiming to be a Citibank representative, informed the victim that a credit card had been issued in his name. To activate the card, the victim was told he needed to change his SIM card to one authorized by the telecom operator Airtel. In the guise of facilitating the process, the fraudsters offered to send him a new smartphone and SIM card.

Believing it was a legitimate offer, the victim agreed and received a Redmi phone worth Rs 10,000 on December 1. After receiving the package, the scammers instructed the victim to insert the new SIM card into the phone. However, after completing the setup, the victim was shocked to receive a notification about an unauthorized transaction from his bank. Upon checking, he discovered that a massive Rs 2.8 crore had been withdrawn from his account.

The victim immediately contacted his bank and filed a complaint with the police, who have since registered the case. In an interview with the police, the victim explained, "I switched my SIM card to the mobile phone they had sent on the same day. After that, I didn’t receive any notifications from my bank."

How Did This Scam Unfold?

This cyber fraud case is believed to involve the use of a malicious smartphone pre-installed with malware. As soon as the victim set up the new phone and SIM card and entered sensitive information like banking details, the scammers were able to clone his data. This allowed them to access his bank account and initiate the fraudulent transactions.

How to Protect Yourself from Such Scams

This incident highlights a new trick used by scammers, where they send a victim a new phone and SIM card to steal sensitive information. To avoid falling prey to similar scams, follow these precautions:

Be cautious of unknown callers: Scammers often pose as bank representatives to gain access to your personal details. However, legitimate banks will not contact you via social media platforms like WhatsApp. They usually call you from their registered numbers.

Do not share sensitive information: Never share your banking details, passwords, or OTPs with anyone, even if they claim to be a bank representative.

Hang up on suspicious calls: If you receive an unsolicited call or message asking for personal information, hang up immediately.

Avoid clicking on unknown links: Do not open links or download attachments sent by unknown contacts on social media or messaging platforms.

Report suspicious activity: If you suspect your data has been compromised, file a report with the police and cyber cell as soon as possible.

Remember, cyber criminals are constantly coming up with new schemes to deceive people. Staying vigilant and cautious online is your best defense against these types of scams.