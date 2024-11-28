Effects of Cyclone Fengal on Tamil Nadu state

Cyclone Fengal has caused heavy rains and strong winds in the Tamil Nadu region, especially in the city of Chennai. The cyclone, which started in the southwest Bay of Bengal, has disrupted life in all walks with power cuts, traffic congestion, and school and college closures.

Reports say the rains that are lashing Chennai have brought heavy water stagnation in the roads, creating a traffic jam and interrupting daily activities. Areas covered by heavy rainfalls were reported to include Meenambakkam, Kodambakkam, Alandur, Ice House, Nandanam, Guindy, Mahabalipuram, Kolapakkam, and west Tambaram.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) reported that the maximum rainfall recorded in the city was 13cm at Manali, followed by 7cm each at Ennore Port and Pallikaranai. Other areas, including Meenambakkam, Nungambakkam, and Nandanam, recorded 4cm of rain.

Heavy rain showers have resulted in power cuts in several areas of Chennai as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced power cuts on November 27 and 28 from 9 am to 2 pm for maintenance work.

School and college shutdowns are reported from many areas in Tamil Nadu including Karaikal, Puducherry, and some areas in Chennai following the cyclone. It is expected that further disturbance in normal life due to this cyclone.

With heavy rains and strong winds battering the region, the authorities are doing their best to get normalcy back into place as soon as possible. People are asked to remain indoors and travel only when necessary.

