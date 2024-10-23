Diwali 2024 Calendar: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Govardhan Puja

Diwali, also referred to as Deepavali, is the largest festival held in India and among Indians around the world. This festival depicts the ultimate triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. The Diwali celebrations continue with five consequent but interesting days with different customs and importance on each day.

Diwali 2024 Calendar Dates

Diwali festivities for the year 2024 start from 29th October and end on November 3rd. Here are the key dates:

The festival of Dhanteras occurs on October 29, 2024, which is a Tuesday. It is celebrated on the day of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari and is hence considered an auspicious day to buy gold, silver, and new utensils.

The second festival in this series would be Choti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, on October 30, 2024, which occurs on a Wednesday. Based on mythological legends, the day was viewed as when Lord Krishna had defeated the demon Narakasura, marking evil's defeat.

Diwali itself is considered the first and most important celebration of the festival, and it falls on 31st October 2024, as it is a Thursday. This is the day of worship for Lord Ram, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Krishna, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kubera, and Goddess Saraswati.

Govardhan Puja, popularly known as Annakut festival, falls on November 2, 2024; it is a Saturday. It is one of those days when the Govardhan Hill is believed to have been lifted by Lord Krishna when heavy rains had gotten the villagers calling upon Him for help. So the day after Diwali is thus Govardhan Puja.

The final day of the Diwali festival is Bhai Dooj, on November 3, 2024, Sunday. Sisters pray for their brothers' well-being and longevity. On this day, sisters put a ceremonial tilak on the forehead of their brothers.

Significance of Diwali

A family unification time with puja, sweets, and fruits offered to deities makes homes beautiful with rangoli, lights, and diyas. It spreads love, light, and warmth in other people's lives.

