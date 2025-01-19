Chennai Traffic Diverts to Handle Pongal Holiday Return Surge-Check Details

Chennai and Tambaram traffic police have set up traffic diversions to manage the expected surge in vehicles from southern districts after the Pongal holidays. These diversions, which began on Saturday, will continue until Monday noon.

To ease congestion, heavy vehicles are redirected via the Chengalpet-Kancheepuram road, reaching Chennai through Sriperumbudur. Other vehicles heading to Chennai are being diverted at Singaperumal Koil towards Oragadam and Sriperumbudur. These steps are meant to maintain smooth traffic flow toward the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus.

Additionally, heavy vehicles traveling via Thiruporur are diverted at the Dr. Ambedkar statue to take the Chengalpet route. From 2 pm on January 18 until 2 pm on January 20, heavy vehicles are prohibited on major roads like the Grand South Trunk (GST) Road, Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), and East Coast Road (ECR).

To further ease traffic, a one-way system is in place on the Pallavaram New Bridge for incoming traffic. Omnibuses are diverted through Poonamallee and Maduravoyal to speed up travel on the GST Road. Other vehicles may be redirected at Mudichur Road junction towards Tambaram.

Southern Railway is also operating local trains at 15-minute intervals, urging passengers to board at Chengalpet, Maraimalai Nagar, Potheri, and Kattankulathur stations.