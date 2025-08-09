Bank Holiday on August 9: Raksha Bandhan and Second Saturday Closure

August 9, 2025, is a bank holiday in India as Raksha Bandhan, along with the second Saturday of the month, is being celebrated. All banks in the country will be closed, but digital banking facilities such as net banking, UPI, and ATMs will be working as per the normal routine.

Why Banks Are Closed on August 9

Banks are closed on August 9 for the following two reasons:

Raksha Bandhan: This important Hindu festival is meant to commemorate the relationship between brothers and sisters. Although it's a public holiday in most states, the bank holiday holds across the country because it coincides with the second Saturday holiday.

Second Saturday Holiday: Banks remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Impact on Banking Services

Even though physical bank branches are shut, customers still have access to several digital banking services such as:

Net Banking: Control your accounts and make transactions online.

UPI Transactions: Pay bills and transfer money through UPI.

ATMs: Withdraw cash and check your balance.

Other Bank Holidays in August

There will be quite a few more bank holidays in August because of regional and national festivals. Some of the major ones are:

Independence Day: August 15

Ganesh Chaturthi: August 27-28 (celebrated in various states)

Patriots' Day: August 13 (celebrated in Manipur)

Tirubhav Tithi: August 25 (celebrated in Assam)

Always make a schedule for your banking operations in advance and avail digital banking services to ensure no inconvenience resulting from bank holidays.

