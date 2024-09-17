Atishi Marlena: Delhi's New Chief Minister and Successor to Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced Atishi Marlena as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, succeeding Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal is scheduled to resign from the post of Chief Minister today at 4:30 p.m. He proposed Atishi as his successor, and the AAP Legislature Party has approved her appointment as Delhi’s new Chief Minister.

Currently managing 13 significant portfolios, Atishi has become a pivotal figure within the government and party. This includes her handling of key sectors such as finance, education, public works, water, and power.

The once-expected successor, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, is no longer in contention due to ongoing legal challenges. Sisodia, facing several allegations, has expressed a desire to serve again only when he is cleared by the people of Delhi. During a speech at the AAP headquarters, party leader Arvind Kejriwal acknowledged their shared hardships, speaking about the struggles both he and Sisodia have endured.

Atishi’s influence has steadily grown, underscored by Kejriwal's attempt to have her hoist the national flag at Delhi's Independence Day function—though Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena ultimately selected Kailash Gahlot for the task. Despite this, Atishi's leadership has become more visible, especially in communications surrounding Delhi's governance issues, such as the ongoing water disputes with neighboring states.

Her deep involvement in party operations, dating back to her role in shaping the party’s 2013 manifesto, solidifies her standing as a leading figure within AAP. As MLA for Kalkaji, her contributions in day-to-day governance and policy discussions have only bolstered her profile, making her a central figure in the party's next phase of leadership.

With her rising prominence and leadership across major issues, Atishi remains the most likely candidate to take the helm as Delhi's Chief Minister.