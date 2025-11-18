Assam Holiday Calendar 2026: Full Month-wise Holiday List!
The Government of Assam has officially published the list of public holidays for the upcoming year 2026. These holidays will apply to all government offices across the state. The list includes major cultural festivals, national celebrations, and significant regional observances. Here is a month-wise breakdown of the days when government offices will remain closed.
Assam Public Holidays 2026 – Full List
- January 14–15 – Magh Bihu & Tushu Puja
- January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti
- January 26 – Republic Day
- January 27 – Bathou Puja
- January 31 – Me-Dam-Me-Phi
- February 1 – Bir Chilarai Day
- March (date TBA) – Dol Yatra
- March (date TBA) – Eid-ul-Fitr*
- April 3 – Good Friday
- April 14–15 – Bohag Bihu
- April 18 – Damodardev Tithi
- April 21 – Sati Sadhini Divas
- May 1 – Labour Day
- May (date TBA) – Buddha Purnima
- May (date TBA) – Eid holiday*
- June (date TBA) – Birth Anniversary of Sri Sri Madhavdev
- August 15 – Independence Day
- September 1 – Birth Anniversary of Srimanta Madhavdev
- September (date TBA) – Janmashtami
- September 12 – Tirobhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva
- September 21 – Birth Anniversary of Srimanta Sankardeva
- September 22 – Karam Puja
- October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti
- October 18 – Kati Bihu
- October 19–20 – Durga Puja
- October (date TBA) – Vijaya Dashami
- November (date TBA) – Diwali & Kati Bihu
- November 11 – Chhat Puja
- November (date TBA) – Bhai Dooj/Bhai Phota
- November (date TBA) – Guru Nanak Jayanti
- November (date TBA) – Lachit Divas
- December 2 – Assam Day
- December 25 – Christmas
Summary
The Assam Government’s holiday calendar for 2026 features a blend of cultural festivals, religious observances, regional traditions, and national events. These holidays ensure that citizens can celebrate their heritage and important occasions throughout the year.
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