Assam Holiday Calendar 2026: Full Month-wise Holiday List!

The Government of Assam has officially published the list of public holidays for the upcoming year 2026. These holidays will apply to all government offices across the state. The list includes major cultural festivals, national celebrations, and significant regional observances. Here is a month-wise breakdown of the days when government offices will remain closed.

Assam Public Holidays 2026 – Full List

January 14–15 – Magh Bihu & Tushu Puja

January 23 – Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti

January 26 – Republic Day

January 27 – Bathou Puja

January 31 – Me-Dam-Me-Phi

February 1 – Bir Chilarai Day

March (date TBA) – Dol Yatra

March (date TBA) – Eid-ul-Fitr*

April 3 – Good Friday

April 14–15 – Bohag Bihu

April 18 – Damodardev Tithi

April 21 – Sati Sadhini Divas

May 1 – Labour Day

May (date TBA) – Buddha Purnima

May (date TBA) – Eid holiday*

June (date TBA) – Birth Anniversary of Sri Sri Madhavdev

August 15 – Independence Day

September 1 – Birth Anniversary of Srimanta Madhavdev

September (date TBA) – Janmashtami

September 12 – Tirobhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

September 21 – Birth Anniversary of Srimanta Sankardeva

September 22 – Karam Puja

October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti

October 18 – Kati Bihu

October 19–20 – Durga Puja

October (date TBA) – Vijaya Dashami

November (date TBA) – Diwali & Kati Bihu

November 11 – Chhat Puja

November (date TBA) – Bhai Dooj/Bhai Phota

November (date TBA) – Guru Nanak Jayanti

November (date TBA) – Lachit Divas

December 2 – Assam Day

December 25 – Christmas

Summary

The Assam Government’s holiday calendar for 2026 features a blend of cultural festivals, religious observances, regional traditions, and national events. These holidays ensure that citizens can celebrate their heritage and important occasions throughout the year.

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