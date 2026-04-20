April 21 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Many people are wondering whether April 21, 2026 (Tuesday) is a bank holiday or a regular working day. As per the official holiday schedule, banks across India will remain open on April 21, 2026, since there are no major festivals, national events, or special observances on this date.

No Holiday on April 21

April 21 falls on a normal weekday and is not included in the list of bank holidays. Unlike certain days in April that are marked by regional or national celebrations, this date does not have any reason for bank closures. As a result, all public and private sector banks are expected to function normally.

State-wise Holiday Status

Bank holidays in India often vary from state to state depending on local festivals and cultural events. However, no state has declared a bank holiday on April 21, 2026. This means banking services will be available across the country without interruption.

April Bank Holiday Overview

Although April includes several holidays such as religious festivals and regional New Year celebrations, not every day in the month is affected. Earlier dates in April saw bank closures in certain states, and banks were also shut for specific occasions. However, April 21 does not fall under any such category.

The next common holiday after this date will be the fourth Saturday (April 25, 2026), when banks across India remain closed as per standard rules.

Banking Services

Since April 21 is a working day, customers can visit bank branches for all regular services. In addition, digital banking options like mobile apps, online banking, and ATMs will continue to operate as usual.

Conclusion

In summary, April 21, 2026, is not a bank holiday, and banks will remain open nationwide. Customers can carry out their banking activities without any disruption.

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