23 November Bank holiday in India

If you are planning to visit your bank this Saturday, November 23rd, you may want to think again. Banks in India will have a holiday on this day for two important reasons.

Seng Kutsnem Occasion in Shillong

In Shillong, the banks will be closed to celebrate the day of the Seng Kutsnem festival. The day is very crucial for the local people, and employees and people are allowed to participate in the celebrations by closing the banks.

Fourth Saturday Closure

Also, November 23 is the fourth Saturday of the month. Under the Reserve Bank of India, banks are also closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The observance is followed by all banks in India to ensure the uniformity of the holiday schedule.

Plan Your Banking Activities Accordingly

You should therefore plan your banking activity in advance to avoid inconvenience. You can either choose to do this online or visit the bank on the preceding Friday or the next working day.

Keep Yourself Informed About Bank Holidays

You can follow these steps to keep yourself updated about the holidays:

Check your bank's website or mobile app.

Visit the RBI website for holiday listings.

Contact your bank's customer care.

Knowing these bank holidays will help you to manage your financial tasks in a better way and avoid last-minute hassles.

