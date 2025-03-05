Nargis Fakhri talks about balance between celebrating beauty, objectifying individuals in industry

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Ahead of Women’s Day, Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has opened up about how the entertainment industry talks about equality on one hand while objectifying women on the other.

“In the entertainment industry, there is often a delicate balance between celebrating beauty and, unfortunately, objectifying individuals. Cinema, at its best, has the power to showcase diverse stories, talents, and experiences, while also portraying beauty in many forms,” Nargis told IANS.

“However, the reality is that beauty, especially when it comes to women, can sometimes be commodified and reduced to a superficial ideal. That said, it’s important to acknowledge that both men and women can be objectified, though it may often feel like women face this more frequently.”

Personally, Nargis navigates this by focusing on the work itself.

“I understand that part of the entertainment business involves showcasing attractive individuals, but I always maintain clear boundaries for myself. It’s about staying true to my values, doing the job with integrity, and ensuring that I am always respected for my talents and contributions beyond my appearance.”

She added: “Ultimately, I believe in creating a space where we can celebrate beauty without compromising one’s dignity, and I approach my role in the industry with that mindset.”

What does equality mean to you?

Nargis said: “Equality means acknowledging and celebrating the inherent value of every individual, irrespective of gender. At its core, it’s about recognizing that all human beings, regardless of their gender, deserve the same opportunities, rights, and respect.

“However, true equality also recognizes that each person brings their unique talents and abilities to the table. Not everyone is suited for the same roles or tasks—some may excel in areas that others might not.”

She said that it is important to understand that while men and women are both capable of achieving great things, their skills and strengths may vary, and that should be embraced.

“Equality isn’t about assuming that everyone can do everything equally, but about recognizing and respecting each individual's strengths and ensuring that everyone has the chance to contribute in the ways they are best suited for,” she added.

