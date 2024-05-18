Nancy Tyagi 'poured my heart & soul into creating this pink gown' for Cannes red carpet

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh-based social media fashion sensation Nancy Tyagi has become the first artist to design her own outfit for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival's red carpet.

The ensemble not only reflects her personal style but also embodies the essence of her journey as an innovator in the fashion industry. From concept to creation, every stitch and detail has been infused with her unique artistic vision.

Nancy took to her Instagram and shared a series of happy pictures from her walk on the red carpet.

She penned a note describing her pink ruffled gown, saying, "Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown, which took 30 days, 1,000 meters of fabric, and weighs over 20 kg. The journey has been intense, but every moment was worth it. I'm overwhelmed with joy and gratitude for the love and support from all of you. This is a dream come true, and I hope my creation dazzles you as much as your support has inspired me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

The journey of the content creator, who has 852K followers, is being supported by the popular short video magazine, Brut.

Born and raised in the humble environment of Baranwa village in Baghpat district, Nancy expressed: "Mera dream bhi nahi tha itna bada toh jaha mai aaj khadi hu, yeh outfit maine khud hi banaya hai. Ek mahine ki mehnat aur 1,000 meter ke fabric ka nateeja hai yeh. Mujhe bahut khushi ho rahi hai. Kabhi maine socha bhi nahi tha ki aisa bhi ho sakta hai (My dream was not this big, but here I am today. I made this outfit myself. It is the result of one month's hard work and 1,000 meters of fabric. I am very happy; I never thought something like this could happen)."

She is known for her unique style and innovative design, and her work is characterised by a blend of traditional Indian techniques and modern aesthetics, reflecting her deep appreciation for her cultural roots.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.