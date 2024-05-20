My son will win with larger margin owing to allegations against me: Brij Bhushan

Kaiserganj, May 20 (IANS) Outgoing MP Braj Bhushan Sharan Singh, on Monday, said that his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, would be getting more votes due to the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by women wrestlers.

"We will get more votes owing to those allegations," Bhushan Sharan Singh said speaking to reporters in Kaisarganj amid polling and added, "There is only one issue in Kaisarganj, that is Brij Bhushan Singh."

He further said, "He will be winning. Karan Bhushan Singh will work better than me. He is known for his mannerisms, way of talking, discipline and exercise. He is a sportsperson as well. All of us stay in the village and our children have been brought up well."

Singh said that the Narendra Modi government will be coming to power for the third time with a huge majority despite several "distractions".

"PM Modi's government will come to power with an overwhelming majority. There have been many distractions but these will have no impact on the electoral results," he said.

Singh, who also cast his vote at a polling station in Kaiserganj on Monday, said, "This time people of Kaisarganj will bring him to power with double the number of votes secured last time. After winning, he will be judged as per his actions."

About his own future course of action, Singh said, "Life is not like rail tracks. Life is like the course of a river which changes its course. I will do what is in my fate."

