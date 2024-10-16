UP multi-tracking Railways project to provide better connectivity, create new job opportunities: PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the upcoming multi-tracking Railways project traversing through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh will provide better connectivity and also create new opportunities for employment and business.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Modi approved the project with an outlay of Rs 2,642 crore.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote: "We are leaving no stone unturned for the comfort and convenience of the people of Kashi. In this regard, a rail-road bridge has been approved over the Ganga. This will not only provide better connectivity to pilgrims, tourists and the people here, but will also create new opportunities for employment and business."

Notably, PM Modi represents the Varanasi Parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha. He registered his third consecutive victory from Varanasi in the 2024 general elections.

Expected to be completed in four years, the project would generate direct employment for about 10 lakh human-days during construction.

The approval came for the construction of Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya multi-tracking project, that includes a new rail-cum-road bridge across the Ganga river to provide connectivity, facilitate ease of travelling, minimise logistics cost, reduce oil imports and lower CO2 emissions.

The Varanasi-Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Junction route, vital for both passenger and freight traffic, faces heavy congestion due to its role in transporting goods like coal, cement, and food grains, as well as serving growing tourism and industrial demands.

To address this, infrastructure upgrades including a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River and the addition of third and fourth railway lines are needed.

"Apart from relief in congestion in the stretch, 27.83 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) freight is anticipated on the proposed stretch," according to the Cabinet.

The multi-tracking project, the result of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 30 km, according to the Cabinet. The project aims to improve logistical efficiency by connecting the unconnected areas, and enhancing transportation networks, resulting in streamlined supply chains and accelerated economic growth.

Earlier this month, the Cabinet okayed the Chennai Metro Rail project's Phase II, comprising three corridors with Rs 63,246 crore outlay. In August, PM Modi-led Cabinet approved eight National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects, spanning 936 km with a total investment of Rs 50,655 crore. The implementation of these eight projects will generate an estimated 4.42 crore man-days of direct and indirect employment.

