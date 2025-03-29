MP CM to kick-start water conservation campaign in Ujjain on Sunday

Bhopal, March 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will kick-start the water conservation campaign on the occasion of Gudi Padwa from Ujjain on March 30.

Chief Minister Yadav will formally inaugurate the campaign at the Kshipra River after offering prayers in Ujjain, and this statewide campaign will be concluded on June 30.

“During this period, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will inaugurate a new water conservation structure every day. The initiative aims to improve groundwater levels and promote awareness about water conservation,” the Chief Minister’s Office said.

The new projects to be inaugurated include the construction of ponds in villages and water structures for wildlife in forests and zoological parks. It also includes 90 small and medium irrigation projects and 50,000 new farm ponds for small and marginal farmers.

The campaign will focus on rainwater harvesting, the revival of water sources, and the adoption of water conservation techniques.

The Chief Minister has instructed all relevant departments to prioritise water conservation projects and involve as many people as possible.

Over a dozen departments of state government, including Water Resources, Narmada Valley Development Authority, Environment and Urban Development, have been assigned to specify tasks for the campaign.

The Chief Minister has emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide water conservation campaign has evolved into a mass movement, and Madhya Pradesh is aligning with it under the principle ‘water from farms stays in farms, water from villages stays in villages’.

He said that the campaign aims to further scale up these efforts and make Madhya Pradesh a water-secure state.

