MP CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to Bhind road victims

Bhopal, Feb 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin to the deceased of a traffic road accident that occurred on Tuesday morning on the National Highway near Jawaharpura village under Bhind district.

Instructions have been given to approve financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to each from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund to the next of kin to those who died in the road accident, Rs 1 lakh each to the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to those who received minor injuries, the Chief Minister said on his X handle on Tuesday morning.

The tragic road accident occurred on the National Highway near Jawaharpura village in Bhind district, resulting in the loss of five lives and injuring over a dozen others. The incident, according to a police officer, took place early Tuesday morning between 5 and 6 a.m.

The victims were returning home from a wedding ceremony in a vehicle parked on the side of the Highway when a high-speed dumper rammed their stationary vehicle into the rear end. The dumper crushed the people on the spot, killing three instantly and leaving eight others seriously injured. Two succumbed to injuries later. The injured persons are admitted to a hospital.

After hitting the loading vehicle, the dumper hit a bike parked on the roadside. According to the police official those who died are identified as Arun, son of Kaushal Jatav; Guddi, wife of Kaushal Jatav; Pradyumna, son of Kashiram Jatav; Hemlata, wife of Pradyumna Jatav; and Rajkumari daughter of Mahipal Jatav. All the deceased were close relatives.

Following the accident, a traffic jam ensued, as angry family members and local people subsequently blocked the road and staged chakka jam, prompting the police to take the matter seriously.

The Chief Minister expressed profound grief on his X handle and said the news of the untimely death of many people in a horrific road accident on the National Highway near Jawaharpura village under Bhind district is unfortunate. He said his condolences were with all the bereaved families. Many people have been seriously injured in the accident, for whom the district administration has been directed to make arrangements for proper treatment.

According to local sources, the enraged villagers staged roadblocks as accidents often occur on this highway due to its narrowness and heavy traffic. Despite long-standing demands for the highway to be expanded, it remained unchanged, prompting protests.

