MP Assembly adjourned amid Oppn protest over fertiliser issue

Bhopal, Dec 16 (IANS) The first day of a five-day winter session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly only proceeded for an hour on Monday as the House was adjourned following a protest by the opposition Congress over the fertiliser issue.

As the ‘Question Hours’ session began, some legislators from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress raised their questions on different issues. However, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar demanded to hold a discussion on the fertiliser issue.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar assured the House that a discussion on the fertiliser issue will be held later. However, Congress MLAs created a ruckus and walked out of the Assembly as their demand was not fulfilled.

“We want to discuss the problems of farmers in the Assembly but the state government is running away from the discussion. If they don’t want to hold a discussion that is fine for us but they should provide fertilisers to the farmers,” the LoP said.

Earlier, LoP Umang Singhar reached the Assembly with empty sacks of fertilisers as a mark of their protest. The Congress MLAs also raised slogans in front of the Gandhi statue located on the premises of the state Assembly.

The proceedings of the House began with traditional rituals, paying tribute to the former Assembly members and other prominent personalities who passed away in the recent past months.

Meanwhile, two out of three newly elected MLAs - Ramakant Bhargava (Budhni) and Kamlesh Shah (Amarwara Assembly seat in Chhindwara) were sworn in as members of the state Assembly. However, newly elected Congress MLA Mukesh Malhotra, who won Vijaypur bypoll defeating BJP's former minister Ramniwas Rawat, couldn't reach the house on Monday for taking oath as the Assembly member.

The five-day winter Assembly session will conclude on December 20.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.