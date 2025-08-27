Ghup Chup Ganesha Trailer Released: Watch Here

On the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi, the First Look and Trailer of the film GhupChupGanesha were launched by the Honorary Secretary of Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, Mr. Damodar Prasad.

Produced by KS Hemraj under the KS Film Works banner and directed by Suri S, the film stars Rohan and Rida in lead roles. Music is composed by Sri Tarun, with cinematography by Angath Kumar N. The film also features Ambati Srinivas, Gaddam Naveen, Ashok Vardhan, Sonali Panigrahi, and Kishore Marishetti in key roles.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Damodar Prasad said,

“The title GhupChupGanesha is very catchy and impressive. I am happy to launch the First Look and Trailer on this festive occasion. I wish the entire team great success. Earlier, KS Film Works delivered a hit with Ritchigadi Pelli under Hemraj’s direction. Now, Hemraj is stepping in as a producer, and I sincerely hope this film will also be a big success. My best wishes to the team.”

Producer KS Hemraj expressed his gratitude, saying,

“We thank Mr. Damodar Prasad for taking time from his busy schedule to launch our film’s First Look and Trailer and support us.”

Director Suri S added,

“On behalf of our entire team, I sincerely thank Damodar Prasad Garu for standing by us and encouraging us.”

Lead actor Rohan shared,

“We are extremely grateful to Damodar Prasad Garu for launching our Trailer and First Look. We request the audience to shower their love and blessings on our film.”

The makers revealed that GhupChupGanesha is a light-hearted crime comedy entertainer, portraying the humorous struggles of a shy and introverted man who faces unexpected challenges in life and work. Packed with relatable characters and entertaining sequences, the film promises to connect with all sections of the audience, especially the youth.

The trailer gives a glimpse of a quirky storyline that blends fun, emotions, and real-life situations, making it an engaging watch. The film will soon premiere on a leading OTT platform.