MotoGP: Bagnaia claims first pole of season as Marquez crashes late in Brno qualifying

Brno (Czech Republic), July 19 (IANS) Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez starred in a gripping qualifying session at Brno, with Bagnaia securing his first pole position of 2025 and Marquez experiencing a dramatic late crash that denied him the top spot on the grid for Sunday’s Czech Grand Prix.

Bagnaia, the double Moto GP World Champion, began his campaign in Q1, where he faced serious competition from Fabio Di Giannantonio and Pol Espargaro. After a shaky start that saw him outside the Q2 transfer positions, Bagnaia regrouped and delivered a blistering lap of 1:52.715, securing his passage into Q2 alongside Raul Fernandez. For both riders, this was an achievement - Bagnaia’s first pole of the season and Fernandez’s best Saturday result of the year.

Once into Q2, Bagnaia maintained momentum. With five minutes remaining and yet to set a representative lap, the Italian charged to the front, eclipsing Marquez's initial benchmark by 0.219 seconds. This set the stage for a tense showdown, with the factory Ducati teammates both in the hunt for pole.

Marquez, the current championship leader, had looked set to respond to Bagnaia’s challenge. Leading the final attack, Marquez lit up the timing screens and appeared to be on course to reclaim pole - until disaster struck. At Turn 13, the same spot where Johann Zarco had crashed moments earlier, Marquez lost control, ending his session in the gravel and handing Bagnaia an unexpected gift.

This twist means Marquez will start from P2 - a strong position, but not the front - while Fabio Quartararo, showing renewed Yamaha pace, completes the front row in third.

Behind them, Marco Bezzecchi managed to hold onto P4 despite his own crash at Turn 1 while Joan Mir impressed with a season-best P5. Fernandez’s P6 was also his strongest Saturday showing of the year.

Reigning World Champion Jorge Martin, making his first qualifying appearance since April, could only manage 12th, while Alex Marquez, second in the standings, lines up in P8 - giving brother Marc a chance to extend his championship lead.

With Bagnaia back in top form and Marquez showing relentless pace, Sunday’s race promises a fierce duel between the factory Ducati teammates at the front of the pack.

