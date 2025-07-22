Monsoon Session: Parliament set to proceed today after disruptions led to day 1 adjournment

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are set to resume on Tuesday, marking the second day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The session began with a stormy opening day, marked by repeated disruptions and adjournments due to opposition protests over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Both Houses witnessed high drama on Monday as the Congress-led Opposition demanded an immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor, seeking to corner the government over what they termed a major security lapse in J&K.

In the Lok Sabha, the uproar began within minutes of the session’s commencement. Opposition MPs raised slogans and called for suspension of all listed business to prioritise a debate on the Pahalgam attack.

Speaker Om Birla tried to restore order but was forced to adjourn the House barely 20 minutes into the day’s proceedings.

The Rajya Sabha also witnessed noisy scenes. Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded a debate on US President Donald Trump's reported claims of mediating peace between India and Pakistan. However, Kharge emphasised that the Opposition did not intend to politicise India's military actions, referring to Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike following the terror attack.

Responding to Kharge, Leader of the House J.P. Nadda reiterated the government’s willingness for debate. “We are ready to discuss every issue, but the conventions of the House must be followed,” he said.

Setting the tone for the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier called it a "session of celebration" of India's strength and resilience.

Speaking to the media before the session began, PM Modi highlighted the country's achievements, from the precision strike of Operation Sindoor to astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla’s recent space mission, as symbols of India's growing global stature.

Meanwhile, the Congress submitted Suspension of Business Notices in both Houses, seeking urgent discussions not just on the terror attack, but also on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which heads to the polls later this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.