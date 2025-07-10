Monsoon fury: Home Ministry releases Rs 1,066 crore for six flood-hit states

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday approved the release of Rs 1,066.80 crore to flood and landslide-hit six states - Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Kerala and Uttarakhand.

Among the six flood affected states, Assam received Rs 375.60 crore, Rs 29.20 crore was given to Manipur, Rs 30.40 crore to Meghalaya, Rs 22.80 crore to Mizoram, Rs 153.20 crore to Kerala, and Rs 455.60 crore to Uttarakhand, as Central share from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), said a Ministry statement.

These states have been affected due to extremely heavy rainfall, floods and landslides during the south-west monsoon, it said.

In a message on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "More than Rs 8,000 crore from SDRF/NDRF funds has been provided to 19 states this year. Apart from financial aid, providing all logistic assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF, Army, and Air Force, has been our priority."

Earlier, Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is fully committed to providing all possible assistance to flood, landslide and cloudburst-affected states.

This year, the Centre has already released Rs 6,166.00 crore from SDRF to 14 states and Rs 1,988.91 crore from National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to 12 states.

In addition, Rs 726.20 crore released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to five states and Rs 17.55 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) have also been released to two states, said the statement.

The Central government has also provided all logistics assistance, including deployment of requisite NDRF teams, Army teams and Air Force support to all the flood, landslide, and cloudburst-affected states.

During the ongoing monsoon, 104 teams of NDRF are deployed in 21 States/UT for rescue and relief operations.

The Indian Army has launched extensive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations under 'Operation Jal Rahat 2', with coordinated deployment across Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur.

On Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur formally requisitioned assistance from the Army to provide immediate flood relief in Singrijan Colony, one of the worst-hit areas.

In Upper Assam, the Dhansiri River in Golaghat district has breached danger levels. Although water levels are now receding, the Army continues to monitor the situation closely and is ready to intervene should the need arise.

In Manipur, the Nambol River flowing through Imphal West and Bishnupur districts has also surpassed danger levels. While floodwaters are beginning to recede, the Army remains actively engaged in relief operations in coordination with civil authorities, said the statement.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.