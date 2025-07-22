Mohit Suri’s wife Uditaa reveals his comeback ‘Saiyaara’ is the result of years of sleepless nights and silent struggle

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Former model and actress Uditaa Goswami has penned an appreciation note for her husband, filmmaker Mohit Suri, following the success of his comeback film “Saiyaara.”

Taking to Instagram, she penned a lengthy note in which she revealed that the film is the result of years of Suri’s patience, hard work, frustration, anxiety, and sleepless nights. Uditaa shared a couple of pictures capturing the director’s candid moments with her and their kids. The ‘Zeher’ wrote in the caption of her post, “Mohit Suri, I honestly don’t know where to begin—it feels a little strange saying this out loud because we usually keep things private. At home, I rarely express my appreciation; I’m more often the one giving reminders: “Turn off the lights,” “Switch off the AC,” “Hang your wet towel,” “Give me some attention,” “Stop watching TV or playing games on your phone…” And when I ask for help around the house, you say, “All I know is how to make movies.” Well, that, you definitely do.”

“This moment didn’t come easy. It’s the result of years of patience, hard work, frustration, anxiety, sleepless nights, and the quiet insecurity of waiting for your time—while still holding on to the belief that you were good enough. You wanted our kids to witness the highs you once had, to feel proud of their father. And now, you haven’t just reached that point—you’ve surpassed it. They can see it. We all can.”

Goswami added, “I know people love taking credit when something big succeeds, but when it comes to #Saiyaara, it’s all you. I’m not vain enough to believe otherwise. You sacrificed a lot to pursue your vision—turned down so many tempting offers, started fresh, and rebuilt everything from the ground up.

“You’re a star maker—you don’t need stars to shine, and you’ve never compromised on your creative integrity. It should always be your way. And I hope this film shows everyone just how powerful that can be. That said… don’t forget: you still have to come home, hang your wet towel, and switch off the AC!,” she concluded.

Mohit Suri’s latest offering “Saiyaara” marked the acting debut of Ahaan Panday, cousin of actress Ananya Panday and Aneet Padda. The romantic drama has crossed Rs. 100 crores in just its opening weekend.

