Mohanlal on offering prayers for Mammotty at Sabarimala: Why should I tell that out?

Chennai, Mar 24 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has pointed out that his decision to offer prayers for the quick recovery and welfare of his friend and fellow superstar Mammootty at Sabarimala was a personal issue and that he shouldn’t be asked for details about it.

Mohanlal, who participated in a pre-release event organized by the unit of director Prithviraj’s ‘L2: Empuraan’, was asked about the friendship he shared with actor Mammootty for whose recovery and welfare he had recently offered prayers at Sabarimala.

The superstar said, “Why must I say that out? I went to Sabarimala and offered prayers for him. Somebody in the Devaswom board there leaked that receipt to the press. Why should I tell that out? It is all very personal, isn't it? Why should you tell about somebody for whom you pray?”

Mohanlal then went on to say, “There are a lot of people who say that 'I will pray for you' but will be talking about something else. If you say, you will pray for someone, you must pray. He (Mammootty) is my friend. There is nothing wrong. I can pray for you as well.”

Pointing out that Mammootty had a huge fan following in Tamil Nadu as well and that speculative reports about his health condition were worrying to fans here, Mohanlal was asked, “Being a close friend of his, how is he? Did you speak to him?””

To this, the actor replied, “Mammootty is fine. He had a small problem like everybody else. (There is) nothing to worry.”

The story of Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan (L2E), which is now jointly being produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Lyca Productions and Sri Gokulam Movies, has been penned by Murali Gopy and its music has been scored by Deepak Dev. The film, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, has cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.

'Lucifer', the first part of the franchise which released in 2019 and which marked the directorial debut of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, emerged a blockbuster in just eight days. It went on to make over Rs 200 crore, making it the highest grossing Malayalam film ever.

Needless to say expectations from the sequel, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 27 this year, have soared.

