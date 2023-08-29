Missing J&K engineer’s body recovered from Jhelum in Baramulla district

Srinagar, Aug 29 (IANS) The body of PWD engineer, Gurmeet Singh, who went missing last week, was found on Tuesday in the Jhelum River in J&K’s Baramulla district.



Police said the body of missing Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), Gurmeet Singh has been found from a barrage in Lower Jhelum Hydel Project (LJHP) in Gantmulla Baramulla district four days after he went missing.

The Baramulla police had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Deputy Superintendent of Police to investigate the case after the AEE Gurmeet Singh was reported to have gone missing.

Police had also initiated a comprehensive operation involving SDRF, Canine squad, drone surveillance to uncover any potential clues while also asking for public assistance.

“After intense operation, the body of Gurmeet Singh was sighted lying in a barrage in the Lower Jhelum Hydel Project (LJHP) in Gantmulla.

“The body was lifted from the site and was taken to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities.

"Further details will be shared after ascertaining the cause of death and the circumstances leading to his death”, police said.

