Ministers need to introspect how efficiently they delivered in Lok Sabha polls: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, June 24 (IANS) Reacting sharply to the demand for creation of more Deputy Chief Minister posts in Karnataka, Minister for IT and BT, Priyank Kharge stated that the ministers in the Congress government should introspect how efficiently they delivered in the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to reporters Priyank Kharge pointed out that the Lok Sabha elections just got over and the party had won four seats lesser than expected.

He stressed that the ministers who took certain responsibilities need to introspect on their performance.

"Those who want more Dy CM posts need to place their demand before the party high command or before the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). The media won't make them Dy CMs. The demand itself is laughable," he slammed.

“Barring the CM, let all ministers become Dy CMs, then all communities would get proper representation,” he said sarcastically.

The debate on creation of more Dy CM posts has come to the forefront with Minister for Cooperation, KN Rajanna making a statement on Sunday that he will seek creation of more Dy CM posts.

“If leaders are neglected, the people belonging to different faiths will lose trust in the party. If the power rests with one section of the people, others will be alienated,” he said.

Minister Rajanna is batting for Dy CM posts for Lingayat, SC, ST and minority community leaders in the Congress party.

