Midfielder Rodri 'out for long time', says Man City boss Guardiola

Manchester, Sep 25 (IANS) Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said injured midfielder Rodri will be out of action "for a long time" but the club is still waiting for doctors to confirm the severity of the knee injury sustained by the Spaniard.

Rodri limped out of a Premier League draw with Arsenal last Sunday and has since been undergoing tests to determine the extent of his injury. He picked up an apparent knee injury after colliding with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey during a Manchester City corner.

Speaking to the media after Tuesday night’s 2-1 Carabao Cup win over Watford, Guardiola said, "Still we don’t have the definite. Will be out for a long time, a while. But there are some opinions that it may be less than we expect. Right now I can’t tell you. We’re waiting on the last phone calls from the doctors. What he has and what type of surgery he has to get."

"I expect (we will find out) tomorrow, we will know it. The Club will inform. He’s feeling okay, strong. He’s just waiting," he added.

Rodri is probably the best defensive midfielder in the world due to his ability to both break up opponents' attacks and keep the rhythm of possession. The 28-year-old has been at the heart of all of Guardiola’s successes in recent seasons, playing at least 50 games for City last season without tasting defeat as he won the Premier League.

However, Guardiola will not allow his players to feel sorry for themselves while we wait for the No.16’s return. "I feel so sorry for Rodri and for Oscar Bobb too but what are we going to do? Guys we are with you and you have the best medical department. Three months without Erling (Haaland) and five without Kevin (De Bruyne) we won the Premier League in spite of many things."

"You have to go for it. This is the challenge. It’s nice. Always happens. What you have to do. I’m sorry it’s a pity. Let’s go. Go to Newcastle to try to win the game. It is what it is. Me as manager can reflect what we can do better," said Guardiola.

Despite Rodri's injury, the City boss has faith in his squad thet they can still compete for silverware without the outstanding holding midfielder in world football.

"We don’t want it but we will have a good season. I trust my players. I need to find a solution. Rodri is irreplaceable. Of course it’s a big blow for us. In football it happens. My duty is to find a solution to be competitive and continue to be there. A problem for our opponents. I will find a solution. We will do it," he concluded.

