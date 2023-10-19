Microsoft to let users with hearing aids take calls, listen to music in Windows 11

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Microsoft has tested support for hearing aids in Windows 11 which will soon let some users take calls, listen to music and stream audio from their PCs.

The tech giant revealed that the recently released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25977 now supports hearing aids equipped with Bluetooth LE Audio technology.

As a result, users can pair hearing aids with Windows 11 PCs directly.

"Customers who use these new hearing aids are now able to directly pair, stream audio, and take calls on their Windows PCs with LE Audio support," Microsoft said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

The feature is presently available on select Windows devices that support Bluetooth LE Audio, but Microsoft mentioned that more PCs will support it in the future.

The tech giant also claimed that it will gradually add new capabilities for hearing aids.

"In upcoming flights, we will be introducing additional capabilities to the hearing aids experience on Windows, such as controlling audio presets directly within Windows settings," Microsoft said.

In addition to new accessibility features, Microsoft also introduced some privacy updates.

The company said that users will now receive notifications when an app attempts to access their location or Wi-Fi information.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has announced an AI bug bounty programme featuring the AI-powered Bing experience as the first in-scope product, with awards up to $15,000.

The programme is to encourage researchers around the world to find vulnerabilities within the Bing chatbot and AI integrations.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.