Men's ODI WC: Harry Brook showed the right attitude that England were looking for, says Monty Panesar

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Former England left-arm spinner Monty Panesar believes Harry Brook's late call-up to the Men's ODI World Cup squad over Jason Roy happened as the young batter showed the right attitude which the current holders of the trophy were looking for.



On Sunday, England included Brook in its final 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, with Roy being excluded to accommodate him. Brook had been out of England’s provisional 15-man squad named last month, with many asking for his inclusion based on his red-hot form in shorter formats.

"Harry Brook, his attitude was really good and positive when he wasn't in the provisional World Cup squad. He scored 100 in The Hundred tournament, he scored a 50 during the T20 game versus New Zealand, showing the right attitude that they're looking for.”

"I think his game is more suited to fast bowling than to spin and, with the slow nature of pitches in India, he can bat anywhere in the top six like we know but I think an opening spot or in the top three is probably a better position if he does get an opportunity to play in India,” said Panesar to Sky Sports News.

Roy, 33, was a crucial member of England winning 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup on home soil with his aggressive knocks. In last two years, he endured spells of being out of form and importantly, missed all four matches of England’s recent ODI series against New Zealand due to back spasms.

"Jason Roy obviously has got a fantastic record and he is one of the greatest ODI openers for England. But the only thing was he wasn't available to play New Zealand during this ODI series because of a back spasm. He then didn't have an opportunity to showcase where his form is at the moment,” added Panesar, who played 26 ODIs for England.

He further said England’s bowling line-up looks sorted while the batting has got a boost in the return of all-rounder Ben Stokes. “They've got really good spinners. Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali coming at the right time, showing how good he is as an off-spinner when he took four wickets at Lords.”

"We've got good pace attack. Mark Wood is bowling very fast, Gus Atkinson is the right inclusion in that squad. It's good to see Ben Stokes. When he scored that 182 at the Oval it was probably one of the best innings we've seen from a middle order batsman in ODI cricket since Viv Richards.”

Panesar thinks England are ticking in all the boxes in the lead-up to their ODI World Cup defence in India, especially after beating New Zealand 3-1 at home. “Jos Buttler's been a fantastic captain for this side. So overall when you look at this squad, they've got every box ticked.”

"In my opinion this is the strongest squad compared to all the other teams and when they do go to India all the other teams will be looking at how England will be going about winning their games, how their team is shaping up because they have been the leading team in white ball cricket. They are the strongest team at the moment in world cricket.”

England will open its 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against New Zealand in what will be the re-match of the 2019 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5. The ten-team tournament will conclude with the final to be also held in Ahmedabad on November 19.

--IANS

nr/bc

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.