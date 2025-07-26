Mayawati slams Rahul Gandhi, says his apology to backward classes ‘selfish politics’

Lucknow, July 26 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks admitting that Congress did not do enough for the backward classes.

Rahul Gandhi, while apologising to the backward society, said that both he and his party failed to work as much for the backward classes as they should have, calling it a mistake.

Reacting to this, Mayawati said, “Rahul Gandhi has admitted that Congress did not live up to the expectations of ensuring rights for the backward classes. This is nothing new -- it seems like selfish politics, saying something in the heart and something else on the tongue.”

In a post on X, Mayawati alleged that the Congress has never been sincere about the political and economic aspirations or constitutional rights of the OBC community, including reservation.

She added that this attitude is not new and is similar to the Congress party’s “sad and unfortunate” approach towards Dalits and tribals, which forced these communities to form their own political outfit -- the BSP -- out of self-respect and the desire to stand on their own feet.

“As a result, Congress is now out of power in major states, including Uttar Pradesh. After losing power, they have started remembering these classes, which looks like crocodile tears,” she said, adding that the BJP-led NDA also has a similar double-faced attitude.

Mayawati further recalled how Congress governments denied proper reservation benefits to SC/ST communities, failed to honour B.R. Ambedkar with the Bharat Ratna during his lifetime, and withheld OBC reservation for nearly 40 years after independence.

She alleged that casteist parties collectively weakened the reservation system, making it “inactive and ineffective.” In contrast, she said, BSP has always been the true well-wisher of these communities and ensured security, dignity, and welfare during its rule in Uttar Pradesh.

“The interests of Bahujans lie only in the guarantee given by the BSP. Dalits, tribals, and OBCs should not be misled by the Congress, SP, or any other party. Their happiness and prosperity depend on supporting BSP,” Mayawati asserted.

