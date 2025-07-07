Matthew McConaughey urges fans to help victims of Texas floods

Los Angeles, July 7 (IANS) Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey has requested his fans to step in for a good cause and when it matters the most. The actor has requested his fans "lend a helping hand" following the devastating floods in Texas.

At least 78 people have died and dozens more are missing following flash floods in Kerr County, and the Dallas Buyers Club star reflected on the "shock" of the catastrophe in his home state, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Matthew, 55, took to his X, formerly Twitter, as he wrote, "At least 70 lives have been lost, many more are unaccounted for, and countless Texans are hurting - inside and out. If you're able, please lend a helping hand where and how you can. It's gonna be a long road ahead, but right now the shock, the pain and the chaos need to steady hand of a neighbour”.

The Oscar-winning actor, who was born in the city of Uvalde, said, "Texans are some of the most resilient and generous people on the planet”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Matthew McConaughey is one of a number of stars to have spoken out following the Texas floods after actress Jennifer Garner wrote a message of support on her Instagram Story.

The 53-year-old star, who was born in Houston, wrote, "Texas. God, be near”. Meanwhile, pop star Shakira pledged to donate some of the proceeds from her concert in San Antonio to Catholic Charities in the city helping with the relief effort following the floods.

She posted on X, "Dear San Antonio, Our hearts and prayers are with those affected by the flood in Central Texas. We are donating a portion of tonight's show proceeds to Catholic Charities of San Antonio, who are providing disaster relief to the families impacted. If you would like to join me in donating, please click on the link below. Your help is important and appreciated”.

