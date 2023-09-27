Massive appreciation for Pooja Entertainment's 'Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue' trailer

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Pooja Entertainment and Akshay Kumar's upcoming rescue thriller ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ highly anticipated trailer has been finally unveiled, and it has left the netizens in awe and eager to witness the outstanding performances in this extraordinary movie.

The trailer has garnered an impressive number of views and engagement within a span of just 24 hours of its release.

The trailer has also generated massive buzz on X (formerly Twitter) as the conversations with the hashtag #MissionRaniganjTrailer overtaking the trending section.

The film is based on the life of a real hero, Jaswant Gill, who had to win a race against time rescuing miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in Raniganj in November 1989.

The trailer has garnered widespread acclaim, with several standout moments that grab the audience's attention.

The scenes where miners are trapped have been beautifully shot with sturdy camerawork highlighting the level of cinematography the film has taken.

The larger than life trailer comprises so many elements that makes it a perfect watch in theatres. From gripping underwater shots of Akshay to the powerful dialogue, it stirs emotions and patriotism.

The look of Akshay too in the film has been a major talking point among the audience. His emotions have been perfectly brought out showcasing his resilience to overcome adversities.

The trailer concludes with a goosebump-inducing moment featuring Akshay offering a prayer, underscoring the transformative power of compelling storytelling.

Playing the pivotal role of Late Jaswant Singh Gill, Akshay showcases the unwavering determination of Gill and his courage in rescuing miners trapped inside the Raniganj coal mine.

The powerful background music blends seamlessly with the breathtaking scale of the film and accentuates the mood of the trailer promising a riveting piece of storytelling that will unfold in the theatres.

Additionally, the trailer highlights Jaswant Gill's innovative rescue technique, used for the first time ever then, further showcasing his courage in saving lives.

Parineeti Chopra, who portrays Jaswant Gill's wife, makes a notable appearance.

The talented star cast of Kumund Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan to name a few also have been revealed. The notable names have a proven track record of creating a huge difference with their impactful performances.

With such an ensemble and talented cast being roped in for the film, the anticipation among the fans to watch the film in cinemas have paved to a different level.

The film's setup & scale looks grand, especially the calamity scenes which appear incredibly realistic, something which the viewers have never seen before.

https://youtu.be/QFf91hnpClI?si=i4VlaxVEI6oUsBHf

Simultaneously, Pooja Entertainment, recognised for its thought-provoking films such as ‘Bell Bottom’, ‘Cuttpulli’ and ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’, joined forces with Akshay who balances a harmonious mix of commercial and concept-based films.

‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ marks their third collaboration with Akshay, who’s recently released ‘OMG 2’, enjoyed a remarkable box office success. Bringing a significant narrative to the forefront, ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ promises to be an engaging and impactful cinematic experience.

Vashu Bhagnani Presents, A Pooja Entertainment Production - 'Mission Raniganj,' produced by the powerhouse team of Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Ajay Kapoor, and directed by Tinu Suresh Desai.

This cinematic marvel is set to hit theatres on October 6, 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.