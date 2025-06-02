Maoists torch mining vehicles in Hazaribagh, youth injured in firing

Hazaribagh, June 2 (IANS) Armed militants of the banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) torched two vehicles belonging to BGR Mining Company and opened indiscriminate fire in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Sunday night, leaving a youth injured and triggering panic in the area, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place near Pagar-Pandu village in the Keredari police station limits. BGR Mining is involved in coal extraction work under the KD (Khalari-Dakra) project of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL).

The militants targeted the company’s vehicles parked at the site and fled after setting them ablaze.

Eyewitnesses said the attackers, part of an armed squad, fired randomly before escaping into the nearby forests.

A youth caught in the gunfire sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment. His condition is said to be stable.

Security forces recovered a pamphlet from the scene, purportedly issued by TSPC’s sub-zonal commander Kaushal.

In it, the group warned NTPC, CCL, L&T, and other contractor firms not to begin any operations without prior "permission" from the organisation. The pamphlet threatened more severe action if the warning is ignored.

The TSPC claimed in the note that it is working in the interest of local tribals and the general public. It accused the government of harassing innocent villagers under the pretext of anti-Maoist operations and described its own activities as a fight against exploitation.

Following the attack, police from the Pagar outpost, led by in-charge Vicky Thakur, reached the spot and launched a search operation.

Patrolling has been intensified in the region, and a probe is underway. Suspected individuals are being questioned.

The incident has sparked fear among workers associated with mining operations in Keredari and surrounding areas.

Similar incidents have been reported in recent weeks. In early May, Maoists torched six vehicles and two excavators at a mining site in Turisat village under Chandwa police station limits in Latehar district. Just a week ago, militants of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) set fire to two vehicles, including a road roller, involved in a road construction project in Khunti district’s Rania area.

