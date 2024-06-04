Manoj Tiwari ahead of Kanhaiya Kumar in North East Delhi

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bhojpuri star Manoj Tiwari and NDA candidate from North East Delhi constituency is leading with 71,093 votes against the INDIA bloc candidate Kanhaiya Kumar.

Kanhaiya is at the 2nd spot with 23, 2489 votes in his kitty so far.

While Kanhaiya rose up from the ranks of student politics in JNU, Manoj, who has been instrumental in shaping up the Bhojpuri film and music industry, entered politics in 2009 and contested as SP candidate against Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur constituency in UP, and lost.

Manoj Tiwari also supported Ramdev's hunger strike at the Ramlila ground and protested against the arrest of Anna Hazare during the ‘India Against Corruption’ movement.

Manoj has won two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

