Mannara Chopra shares glimpse of her winter vibes and long drives

The actress, who is the cousin of Indian star Priyanka Chopra and actress Parineeti Chopra, took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her driving her car on Mumbai roads.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “Winter vibes Long drives n my kind of music.”

She then shared a pictures of her holding some candles before she stepped into a church to pray. For the caption, she wrote: “Wednesday 11.30 PM.”

The 33-year-old actress, who was born as Barbie Handa in the Ambala Cantonment in Haryana, has worked in over 40 commercials. Ahead of her big acting debut she worked as a fashion designer and as an assistant choreographer, being trained in dance forms like hip hop and belly dancing.

Mannara stepped into the world of acting in 2014 and has showcased her prowess in different language films such as Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada films. She made her acting debut with the 2014 Telugu film “Prema Geema Jantha Nai” opposite Sreerama Chandra.

She made her Hindi debut with Anubhav Sinha's “Zid”, co-starring Karanvir Sharma. In 2015, Chopra had special appearance in a song in two Tamil films “Sandamarutham” and “Kaaval”

Mannara also played the lead opposite Sai Dharam Tej in “Thikka”. She made her Kannada film debut “Rogue” in 2017. She gained major stardom after she featured in the 17th edition of “Bigg Boss”, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2023. She emerged as the 2nd runner-up and the winner was Munawar Faruqui.

She made her web debut with “Bhootmate,” in which she played a ghost Pari. She will next be seen in the Telugu film “Thiragabadara Saami”, starring Raj Tarun and in the Punjabi film “Ohi Chann Ohi Raatan.”

