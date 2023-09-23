Mann out to destroy Punjab for sake of Kejriwal, says Sirsa

Chandigarh, Sep 23 (IANS) BJP National Secretary Manjinder Sirsa on Saturday said as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was out to destroy Punjab for sake of promotion of his boss and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said AAP has no agenda for welfare of Punjab and instead it was using all its resources for promotion of the party.

In a statement here, Sirsa said it was shocking to note that Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has asked the Mann to furnish details on how government has spent Rs 50,000 crore loan taken by it.

He said Punjabis are also surprised to see that during last few decades Punjab was burdened with loan of Rs 2.75 lakh crores but during stint of the AAP government, surpassed all records of taking debts.

He said all this money was being used for promotion of AAP in election-bound Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and other states.

He said a huge amount is being spent on giving advertisements in newspapers, electronic media as well as social media apart from spending on to and fro charges of charted planes for Kejriwal.

Sirsa asked Punjabis whether this was ‘badlav’ they had voted for? He said only ‘badlav’ they will witness in remaining part of this AAP government will be only destruction of Punjab at the hands of Kejriwal, Mann and others.

He said no development is taking place in Punjab and all welfare schemes have been either curtailed or have been stopped till ‘further notices’ without assigning any reason.

