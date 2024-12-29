Mann Ki Baat: Nationwide campaign for citizens to read the Preamble, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday launched a nationwide campaign to honour the milestone of India celebrating 75 years of the adoption of its Constitution

He said, "2025 is just around the corner, knocking on the door. On January 26, 2025, it will be 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution. It is a matter of immense pride for all of us. The Constitution that our Consitution makers gave us has stood the test of time. The Constitution is our guiding light. It is the Constitution of India because of which I am here today and am talking to you."

This year, on Samvidhan Divas, November 26, India celebrated 75 years of the adoption of its Constitution.

The Prime Minister said that to honour this milestone, a nationwide campaign will be held inviting citizens to read the Preamble and share their videos, thereby offering a sense of collective pride and unity.

He said a special website http://Constitution75.com has been created to connect the citizens of the country with the legacy of the Constitution. He urged the school-going children and college-going students to visit the site and be a part of the Consitution Day celebrations.

"You can read the Constitution in different languages and ask questions pertaining to the Constitution," the PM said.

Earlier in a post on X, the PM said that this month's Mann Ki Baat covers a wide range of topics that will interest all.

The Parliament thoroughly discussed the 75 years of India's Constitution. Both Houses -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha conducted a discussion which saw the ruling party and the opposition in moments of heated debate. The debate reflected on the significance and evolution of the Constitution since its adoption on November 26, 1949.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.