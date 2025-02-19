Manish Malhotra visits Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national Capital

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra visited the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and also shared an anecdote about him and his mother’s love language.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures from his visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. The celebrity designer can be seen wearing a black bandhgala in the pictures. The invitation to Manish was on behalf of the President of India, Droupadi Murmu in the Honour of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani - Amir of the State of Qatar

He also penned a long note in the caption. He wrote, “Whenever I tell my mother with whom I live , that I am travelling , she always asks me that when do I get back but this morning she did not and smiled at me me when I told her I am going to Delhi and I have been invited for the State Banquet to the Rashtrapati Bhawan New Delhi in Honour of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani - Amir of the State of Qatar”.

He further mentioned, “Overwhelmed by the magnitude and beauty of our Rashtrapati Bhavan and a privilege to meet in person Hon’ble @presidentofindia and Hon’ble PrimeMinister @narendramodi Ji and His Highness Amir State of Qatar @tamim. A special memorable evening .. #gratitude”.

Last year, Manish visited the Dashashwamedh Ghat along with Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon. Kriti also took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a picture with Ranveer and her BFF Manish Malhotra, who has been her close friend since her modelling days.

The two were in the city to grace the ramp for Manish Malhotra's show for which they turned showstoppers.

The show, which took place on Sunday evening, saw the two actors celebrating the Indian craftsmanship as they sported Indian traditional wear for the show which was held against the backdrop of Namo Ghat in the city.

The two-day event is organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation, and aims to showcase Varanasi's handicrafts and handlooms onto a global platform.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.