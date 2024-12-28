Manipur: Assam Rifles provides training to over 600 to empower jobless individuals

Imphal, Dec 27 (IANS) Demonstrating its dauntless commitment towards empowering youths in violence-hit Manipur, the Assam Rifles has provided training to 660 men and women this year to upgrade their skills in various trades, officials said on Friday.

A Defence spokesman said that to empower the hundreds of unemployed men and women, the Assam Rifles has demonstrated its dauntless commitment through various skill development and vocational training initiatives.

He said that these relentless initiatives have benefitted over 660 individuals across the state, equipping them with essential skills that have instilled self-respect in them, generated employment and provided hope and direction in a region grappling with challenges.

The spokesman said that the challenges in the state ranging from ethnic tensions to the dearth of sustainable livelihoods have left many struggling.

“Against the complex socio-economic backdrop, Assam Rifles’ skill development initiatives have emerged as a transformative force,” the official said.

According to the defence official, in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, where aspirations often collide with the harsh realities of conflict, two meticulously planned skill development capsules trained 164 boys and girls.

Of these, 114 have broken through barriers and secured placements with elite hospitality groups across India, paving the way for brighter futures.

Similarly, in the serene yet resource-strapped hills of Ukhrul district, 52 individuals were trained in practical trades like computer operations, carpentry, masonry, plumbing and vehicle mechanics, while 44 women mastered vocational skills such as baking, candle-making and jewellery-making,turning their talents into avenues of self-reliance, the spokesman said.

He said that in the tribal-dominated districts Tengnoupal and Chandel areas that often bear the brunt of limited connectivity and development, 72 men and women were equipped with valuable skills in carpentry, wall painting, masonry, plumbing, vehicle mechanics and tailoring.

The commitment extended further to Churachandpur, where 130 individuals acquired expertise in computer literacy, woodwork, plumbing and vehicle mechanics, building pathways to economic stability.

In Thoubal and parts of Chandel, 202 individuals received training in diverse fields such as music, first aid, tailoring and other practical trades, reflecting the breadth of Assam Rifles’ commitment to uplifting every corner of the State.

The spokesman said that in a region yearning for peace and prosperity, these efforts are more than just skill-building exercises, they are lifelines that have had a profound impact, enabling youth and women’s empowerment, generating employment, boosting the local economy and uplifting the spirits of Manipur’s men and women.

By opening new avenues and providing a lifeline of opportunities, the force remains steadfast in its mission to bring peace, stability and prosperity to Manipur, he stated.

