Tejashwi slams Bihar CM for silence over BPSC candidates' protest

Patna, Dec 27 (IANS) Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, on Friday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his silence regarding the cane charge on protesting BPSC candidates.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Yadav accused Nitish Kumar of being indifferent to the plight of the students and allowing the government to be run by retired bureaucrats and a few leaders in his administration.

The Opposition leader raised several queries about the Chief Minister's awareness and concern for the BPSC candidates.

Yadav accused Nitish Kumar of inflicting "physical, mental, and financial pain" on the youth of the state.

"The Chief Minister has been complicit in the police and administrative actions, including the use of force against students and examinees, without addressing their grievances," he said.

Yadav launched a scathing attack on the NDA government in Bihar, led by CM Nitish Kumar, accusing it of administrative incompetence and a lack of accountability.

"The government has repeatedly failed in conducting examinations without incidents such as paper leaks, ranging from Class 10 to the BPSC examinations. During the Grand Alliance government of 17 months, not a single question paper was leaked, and five lakh government jobs were provided," he said.

He also accused CM Nitish Kumar of remaining silent and ineffective, alleging that he has failed to take any meaningful action, plans, or purpose in response to incidents affecting the state.

"What kind of Chief Minister is Nitish Kumar?" Yadav asked, adding that "administrative anarchy" prevails in the state, with governance being controlled by a group indifferent to public welfare.

In addition to targeting the state government, Yadav criticised the BJP for disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi and a woman singing artist.

The Opposition leader referenced an incident where BJP leaders allegedly insulted a singer for performing a bhajan dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and forced her to issue a public apology.

Yadav accused the BJP of hypocrisy, claiming they dishonour the values of Mahatma Gandhi despite publicly promoting his principles.

He further condemned the BJP's silence on the insult to Gandhi, Goddess Sita, and the woman singing artist, labelling these actions as "social sins".

