Man stabbed, robbed in Delhi for refusing to steal scooty

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) A man was stabbed and robbed by three people in Delhi after he refused to help the perpetrators steal a scooty, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

The injured was identified as Sameer, a resident of Azad Market.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday at around 7.20 a.m.

"The three accused, Ishan, Aamaan, and Anas, who Sameer claims to have known, approached him and asked for his help in stealing the scooty. When Sameer refused, he was taken to a nearby tea stall where the accused allegedly threatened him," said the official.

According to Sameer's statement, Ishan took out a button knife and robbed him of Rs 2,350, and also took away his Aadhaar card, PAN card and mobile phone.

"Ishan also allegedly stabbed Sameer multiple times, leaving him with several cut wounds. The victim raised an alarm, following which the accused fled the scene," the official said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is underway to nab the three absconding accused.

