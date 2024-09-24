Man City ‘Champions 4-in-a-row trophy tour’ concludes successful Delhi-leg

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Manchester City have now left Delhi following a whirlwind trip which included community visits and activations across the capital city where fans were able to interact with club's legend Shaun Wright Phillips, as well as see the Premier League, Club World Cup, and Community Shield trophies.

As part of the Champions 4-in-a-row Trophy Tour, the club organised a coaching day in Delhi, bringing together coaches and volunteers with the aim of providing them with a platform to experience the Manchester City methods of coaching in the community.

Through workshops and football drills, the activities encouraged cross-learning and understanding the importance of factors such as adaptability when delivering sessions in the community.

As well as this, Shaun Wright Phillips also visited the community at Sultanpuri to launch the “Healthy Heroes” project. The project aims to harness the power of sports to equip adolescents from underprivileged communities with critical life skills and support them in their journey to school completion and future aspirations. The day finished with a special visit from the City’s Official Supporters Club members from a variety of the 20 OSCs across India.

The Champions 4-in-a-row Trophy Tour stop to Delhi concluded with a fan event at Vegas Mall, where fans were able to get their photos taken with the trophies, interact with the new boot room experience and take part in football drills with Manchester City coaches. Fans were then able to stay and watch the game itself at the Vegas Mall Atrium, as Manchester City and Arsenal played out an entertaining 2-2 draw.

Commenting on his experience in India, Shaun Wright-Phillips said, "This is my third time in India, but my first in Delhi. The experience was great. The fans here are incredibly passionate about football, and I’m glad I got an opportunity to connect with the people of Delhi. Thank you to our fans in India for your continued support!”

After a successful stop in New Delhi from September 20 to 22, the Trophy Tour will now head to Kolkata, the next leg of its journey across India, following the launch of the first-ever Manchester City Football School in West Bengal.

