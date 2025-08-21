Mamkoothathil steps down as Youth Congress' Kerala President amid row

Adoor (Kerala), Aug 21 (IANS) First-time Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoothathil on Thursday announced his resignation as the President of the Youth Congress in Kerala, following mounting political pressure and controversy over recent allegations of wrongdoing.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Adoor, Mamkoothathil clarified that he was stepping down not because of wrongdoing but in order to allow the organisation to focus on upcoming elections.

"I am resigning, not because I have done anything wrong. The need of the hour is for Youth Congress workers to concentrate on the crucial polls ahead and not try to defend me. That I will do myself. There is a strong anti-incumbency wave against the Left government, and the CPI-M is in dire straits. My decision is to strengthen our campaign," he said.

The development comes hours after news broke that the Congress high command had asked the party's state unit to conduct an internal probe into complaints reportedly raised against him.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepadas Munshi, has instructed the state leadership to look into the matter and submit a report.

Trouble began on Wednesday night when BJP workers staged a protest march to Mamkoothathil’s office in Palakkad.

Senior BJP leader C. Krishnakumar, who had lost to him in last year’s by-election in Palakkad, claimed that two complaints had surfaced against the MLA.

The controversy was triggered earlier by actress Rini Ann George, who alleged that a young leader from a major political party had misbehaved with her a few years ago.

While she refused to name the individual, speculation quickly grew.

On Thursday, she reiterated her claim but stressed that she was not ready to disclose the name.

After news of Mamkoothathil's resignation came, she clarified that her fight was for women’s rights and probity in public life, not against any individual.

In his defence, Mamkoothathil said he had not been named by anyone and had no complaints lodged against him.

"Yes, a young actress said something. She is my good friend, and I don’t think she was speaking about me. She has not taken my name. My conscience is clear. I have not done anything that violates the law. Until this moment, no complaint exists against me in any police station," he maintained.

He also dismissed the circulation of an alleged audio clip.

"In today’s world, anything can be fabricated. A person becomes answerable when a formal complaint arises. If one comes, I will deal with it legally," he said.

State Congress President Sunny Joseph said no complaint had been received against Mamkoothathil.

"I have only heard that he has resigned," Joseph told reporters.

Meanwhile, since Wednesday night, turbulence has broken out within the faction-ridden Youth Congress state unit.

Members in common social media groups demanded that the leadership clarify its stand on the issue.

For Mamkoothathil, considered one of the promising young faces of the party, the resignation marks a major setback in his political career.

With the party leadership ordering a probe and political opponents intensifying their attacks, the outcome of the inquiry will be crucial in determining his future role in Kerala politics. The party is expected to name his successor very soon.

