Malaika Arora, son Arhaan twin in monochromatic outifts, netizens heap praise on the duo

Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Malaika Arora, who is currently in the news over her alleged break-up with actor Arjun Kapoor, was recently clicked with her son Arhaan Khan, and the netizens couldn’t stop but rave about the mother-son duo.

A video of Malaika and Arhaan is currently doing rounds on social media in which the mother and the son can be seen twinning in monochromatic outfits.

Social media users said the two looked like teenagers, while other said that they look the same age.

The two have also professionally collaborated with each other as they have started a new venture in the form of a restaurant. The actress regularly visits the restaurants to keep a check on its operations and quality control to roll out the best possible experience for its patrons.

In September this year, the actress’ father reportedly committed suicide. Her father, Anil Mehta fell from the 6th floor of his residence in the Ayesha Manor building in the Bandra area of Mumbai at around 9:00 am while the actress was on her way to Pune for an event. Reportedly, Joyce Polycarp, the mother of Malaika and Amrita Arora shared the details about the tragic incident involving her ex-husband, Anil Arora with the cops in the Mumbai Police. Joyce was in the house when the unfortunate incident took place.

As per media reports, on the morning of the incident, she noticed Anil’s slippers in the living room, which led her to search for him in the balcony. When she didn’t find him on the balcony, she leaned over the balcony railing and looked below. This was when she realised something was terribly wrong. As per reports, Anil had called both his daughters saying, “I’m tired” before he took the alleged drastic step.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.