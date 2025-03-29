Makers of Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ drop promo for second single 'God Bless You' from film

Chennai, Mar 29 (IANS) The makers of director Adhik Ravichandran's eagerly-awaited action entertainer, 'Good Bad Ugly', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, on Saturday released a promo for the film’s second single titled ‘God Bless You’.

Director Adhik Ravichandran took to social media platform X to share the link to the promo. He wrote, " #GoodBadUgly Second Single #GodBlessU from tomorrow. Here's the promo! Thank you dear @anirudhofficial sir. BLAST in @gvprakash sir musical. Lyrics by #Rokesh. Rap by #PaalDabba #AjithKumar sir"

From the promo that has been released, one gets the impression that the second single, ‘God Bless You’ will be a fast-paced, foot-tapping rap song that is bound to make fans happy.

The song, which has been set to tune by G V Prakash, has lyrics by Rokesh and rap portions by Paal Dabba. It has been sung by music director Anirudh. The complete song is to release on Sunday.

A teaser that was released by the makers earlier gives away the fact that the film is a proper commercial entertainer that will contain all that fans expect in an Ajith film –racing sequences, explosive action, punch dialogues and peppy, foot-tapping dance numbers.

Music for the film is by National Award winning music composer G V Prakash. Cinematography for the film is by Abinandhan Ramanujam and editing is by Vijay Velukutty. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Supreme Sundar and Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Interestingly, 'Good Bad Ugly' was originally scheduled to release for Pongal when it went on floors in June last year.

The film, which will feature Trisha along with Ajith in the lead, will also have a series of powerful performers like Arjun Das, Prasanna and Sunil in pivotal roles.

