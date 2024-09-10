Mahavir Phogat slams Vinesh for entering politics, says Sangeeta to fulfill his dream

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Former wrestling coach and Vinesh Phogat's uncle, Mahavir Singh Phogat, expressed that with Vinesh entering politics, his daughter Sangeeta Phogat will now carry forward his dream as he has already begun preparing her for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Last Friday, ex-wrestler Vinesh, along with Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist grappler Bajrang Punia (Sangeeta's husband), joined the Congress and the former will make her electoral debut from Julana in Jind district.

"Vinesh should have played LA Olympics but now that she has moved to politics, we have started preparing Sangeeta Phogat for the 2028 Games, she will bring a medal for India. Because of Jantar Mantar protest, Sangeeta missed nationals. Babita Phogat's knees are not fine, so no point of her coming back to mat," Mahavir Phogat told IANS.

The Dronacharya Awardee said he was against the Vinesh's decision to join politics and contest the Haryana elections next month. He said that we wanted her to participate in 2028 LA Olympics and bring gold for India.

"I wanted Vinesh to prepare herself for the 2028 Olympics. The decision Vinesh has made to contest the elections is entirely up to her and her husband (Somvir). We had no desire for her to enter politics. I am not happy with her decision to join politics. The entire nation was expecting Vinesh to bring home the gold in 2028, and I was hoping for the same," said Mahavir Phogat.

"She entered politics, might become a legislator or even a minister, but if she had won a gold medal in the Olympics, it would be remembered for life," he added.

He has also accused former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Hooda of conspiring to bring Vinesh Phogat into politics.

"Everyone was disappointed 2024 Olympics heartbreak, and to take advantage of that, (Bhupinder) Hooda and Deepender (Hooda) pushed Vinesh into politics. Initially, Vinesh did not want to contest the elections.

Vinesh missed the opportunity to win a gold medal in the women's freestyle 50kg category in the Paris Olympics after getting disqualified from the final for being 100gm overweight.

Following the major heartbreak at the grand sporting arena, Vinesh took to social media to announce her decision to retire from wrestling.

